Coming in the wake of Dimitri Payet’s refusal to play for West Ham amidst reports that he wants to return to his former club, the idea that the 18th-place Palace (who fell into the relegation zone after losing at the weekend to Everton) could lose their star goalkeeper is devastating.

Remember, the Eagles shotstopper met with director of sport Andoni Zubizarreta in December, and apparently dreams of returning to Marseille in June.

This has been accentuated by the arrival of new owner Frank McCourt, who has big ambitions for the Ligue 1 hopefuls, and plans to spend a lot to make Marseille competitive again.

He has been repeatedly trying to sign Dimitri Payet for £30 million, but has so far met with three refusals from West Ham.

Asked to comment on the situation, former Premier League veteran and current Marseille player Florian Thauvin had this so say:

“I have no idea, but it makes me smile because last year it was up to him to answer questions about me eventually returning [from Newcastle]”.