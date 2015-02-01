Report: De Gea is forcing a move to Real Madrid
05 February at 11:30David De Gea is trying to force a move to Real Madrid from Manchester United, according to Don Balon.
Los Blancos are desperate to sign a goalkeeper this summer and De Gea is pressuring his agent to make a move happen. The 27-year-old, who was born in Madrid, is keen to return to Spain and does not want to miss out on the opportunity again, having seen a previous transfer thwarted by a mix-up on deadline day in 2015.
Keylor Navas has seen a marked decline in his performance has he’s hit the 30-year-old mark and is responsible for multiple weak goals. Additionally, he has suffered from numerous injuries which has hampered his consistency.
Team president Florentino Perez was left in the cold this January when his main target, Kepa Arrizabalaga, re-signed a long-term contract with Athletic Bilbao. They’ve also been rumored to be interested in Chelsea’s Thibault Courtois as his contract situation evolves.
Go to comments