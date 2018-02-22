De Ligt spotted in Barcelona
28 March at 14:45Reports from Mundo Deportivo suggest that Ajax defender was spotted in Barcelona recently, amidst links with the Catalan side.
The 18-year-old Dutch defender has emerged as one of the world's best young defenders in recent times and that has attracted interest from a host of European powerhouse clubs. This season, the youngster has appeared 27 times in the Eredivisie for Ajax, scoring three times as well.
Mundo Deportivo understand that De Ligt was spotted in Barcelona recently, but believe that it has no relation with him being in talks with Barcelona or anything like that.
The Dutchman was seen in the city with his friends before he played his nation's friendlies against England and Portugal and the intention was nothing but tourism itself. And while talks haven't started despite the interest, Ajax feel that Barcelona could be doing something similar to their player that they did to Arthur before signing him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
