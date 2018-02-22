Report: Dutch authorities investigate Raiola's transfer dealings
16 March at 17:00According to the latest reports from Il Fatto Quotidiano, Dutch authorities are conducting an investigation into the financial dealings of renowned super-agent Mino Raiola, who represents some of the world’s most famous footballers.
Raiola and his clientele base, which includes the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimović, are said to have employed companies such as Maguire Tax and Legal in Amsterdam, who work with people to get their legal and fiscal accounts in order.
The main purpose of the investigation is to ensure that the transfer of players between 2014 and 2017 were conducted in the proper fashion, and that there were no illegalities that would have allowed Raiola and his clients to benefit financially.
Indeed, Raiola has already sought to distance himself from claims of any wrongdoing. He said: It is not my business. If my players use it, I am not the one who obliges them to.”
Mino Raiola is being investigated on his activities and the transfers which he had a role in, according to tomorrow’s Il Fatto Quotidiano— Milan Eye (@MilanEye) March 15, 2018
Ouch @MinoRaiola pic.twitter.com/ukOpS1fKAq
(Il Fatto Quotidiano)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
