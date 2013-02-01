Sky Sport Italia is reporting that #Roma’s deals with #Chelsea for Edin #Dzeko and #Emerson are separate transactions — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) January 26, 2018

Sky Sport Italia is reporting that Chelsea’s pursuit of Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Emerson are more complicated than originally thought.According to the outlet, the two players would move to London as part of separate deals. Additionally, throwing another wrinkle into the transaction, should Dzeko remain in the Eternal City, Chelsea may drop their pursuit altogether.So, while they may be separate transactions, the fates of the Bosnian striker and Brazilian left back are intertwined.