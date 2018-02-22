Report: Emre Can accepts Juve's offer

Juventus appear to be holding firm as Emre Can remains their top target for the summer transfer window. The Liverpool midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and for months he has been linked to the Bianconeri.



Juventus have reportedly offered a four-year deal worth € 5 million, with an option for a fifth year. The situation has become complicated recently as Bayern Munich have joined the race to try and sign the 24-year-old.



According to Raisport, however, Emre Can is close to making it official with the Bianconeri and, in this regard, there is great optimism in Turin.



Can has been sidelined since the middle of March with a back injury. Per Tuttosport, he is eying a return for the Champions League final, provided Liverpool close the deal against Roma in the second leg.

