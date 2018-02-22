Report: Emre Can agrees Juve move, announcement imminent
30 April at 09:20Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has agreed to join Juventus in the summer, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Ilbianconero) reports. The contract of the Germany International expires at the end of the season and the Old Lady has been following him for almost one year.
Can is reported to have agreed to sign a € 6 million-a-year deal for the next five years. Tuttosport also reports that the German star is soon going to put pen to paper on his contract with the Old Lady.
According to Tuttosport Juventus may include a release clause in the contract of the Liverpool midfielder, something unique that the club usually do not do.
An official announcement by the Old Lady is expected in the coming days. Both Psg and Bayern Munich tried to sign Can as a free agent but the player has eventually decided to join the Old Lady.
Can will be Juventus’ third signing next summer as the Old Lady has already signed the likes of Mattia Caldara and Leonardo Spinazzola who will make return to Turin after his two-year loan spell at Atalanta.
