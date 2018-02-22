Report: Emre Can made secret visit to Juve training center
02 May at 09:26Liverpool star Emre Can will soon put pen to paper on an agreement with Juventus. He Germany International has finally decided to give green light to his move to Turin and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport the player has agreed to sign a five-year, € 6 million-a-year deal becoming the third better played Juventus player after the likes of Gonzalo Higuain (€ 7.5 million-a-year) and Paulo Dybala (€ 7 million-a-year).
Reports in Italy claim Can has already visited Juventus’ training ground in Vinovo and talked to the Old Lady’s manager Massimiliano Allegri who, however, is being linked with moving to either Chelsea or Arsenal at the end of the season.
Allegri’s Juventus contract, however, expires in 2020 and Juventus’ board believe the Italian manager will remain in charge of the bianconeri for the next campaign.
La Gazzetta dello Sport claims Emre Can’s visit in Vinovo was a secret one. The player, however, wanted to visit the club’s training facilities before making a final decision about his next club.
Can will move to Juventus as a free agent in the summer.
