Report: Everton join AC Milan in race to sign Arsenal midfielder
29 March at 13:20According to the latest reports from the Daily Star, Everton are determined to sign England international midfielder Jack Wilshere, whose contract with Arsenal is due to expire at the end of the season.
Indeed, Wilshere is highly unlikely to extend his stay in North London beyond the current campaign and has found himself linked with a plethora of clubs across Europe over the course of the past few months.
AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is said to be a huge admirer of his style of play, and would relish the opportunity to take him to Italy where he would be afforded the opportunity to work under the tutelage of Gennaro Gattuso.
However, The Toffees are preparing to bring in a new manager following Sam Allardyce’s underwhelming spell in charge. With regard to Wilshere’s decision, much will depend on who they decide to appoint and whether their respective styles are compatible with one another.
(Daily Star)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
