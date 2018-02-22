Report: Fellaini set to meet Manchester United for talks over a new contract
03 May at 18:00Reports from Sky Sports suggest that Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini is expected to resume contract talks with the Red Devils later today.
The 30-year-old midfielder joined Manchester United from Everton in the summer of 2013 and was the first signing that David Moyes ever made at United during his ill-fated tenure. Fellaini has had a mixed-bag stint at Old Trafford and he has been troubled by injuries this season, but he recently scored a late winner against Arsenal to hand the club a 2-1 win in the Premier League.
Reports from Sky Sports say that Fellaini is set to hold talks regarding a possible extension with the club today, with rumors surrounding his exit from the Old Trafford based club.
Fellaini's contract at United runs out at the end of the season and with weeks left for the season to end, United and Jose Mourinho want to extend his stay at the club by handing him a new deal before his current one ends.
The Belgian has been vocal about how he demands a two-year long contract when the Reds offered only a one-year extension.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
