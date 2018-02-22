Report: Fiorentina eye move for Andrea Ranocchia

Serie A side Fiorentina are eyeing a move to sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia, Tuttosport understand.



The 30-year-old Ranocchia's stock at the nerazzurri has fallen over the last two or three seasons and he has failed to become a regular for the club this season. He has appeared eight times in the Serie A this season, appearing five times as a starter and also scoring one goal.



Tuttsport report that Ranocchia is a target for fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, who want to make a move for him in the summer.



The Italian defender's current deal at the San Siro runs out in the summer of 2019 and with Inter not offering him a new deal, Ranocchia is likely to be offloaded in the upcoming summer transfer window.



While the defender had spent a season on loan at Hull City during the second half of the 2016-17 season, he prefers a move to Fiorentina in the summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)