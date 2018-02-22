Report: Fiorentina interested in Southampton star
23 April at 14:05According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, Fiorentina have identified Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Viola sporting director Pantaleo Corvino faces yet another busy summer as he looks to build a squad capable of qualifying for European football, and has seemingly set his sights on luring the former Juventus, Sampdoria and Napoli star to Tuscany.
Indeed, he has been on the club’s radar for several years, while key figures now believe that he would be a perfect fit for Stefano Pioli’s proactive style of play. His versatility allows him to play in several offensive positions, either in the centre or as a winger on either flank.
However, it remains to be seen what the Saints’ asking price will be for the 26-year-old, who has scored four goals in 27 Premier League appearances.
