Report: Fiorentina join Inter in race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star
17 March at 14:25According to the latest reports from Italy, Fiorentina have joined Inter in the race to sign Shakhtar Donetsk forward Facundo Ferreyra during this summer’s transfer window.
‘Chucky’ has been on the Nerazzurri’s radar for several years now, dating all the way back to when he was a youngster plying his trade at the likes of Banfield and Vélez Sarsfield in his homeland, Argentina.
Having initially struggled to adapt to life in Ukraine, not helped by the War in Donbass, he found it difficult to secure a regular starting berth and did not hit top form until Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca took charge of the team in 2016.
Since then, the Lomas de Zamora native has become a prolific goalscorer and has spearheaded Fonseca’s attacking 4-2-3-1 set-up to good effect. Indeed, he was very impressive during Shakhtar’s recent UEFA Champions League double header against Roma.
It therefore comes as no surprise to learn that La Viola have registered an interest in luring him to Serie A at the end of the season, though they will face competition from the likes of Bologna and Sampdoria in their quest to do so.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
