Report: Five reasons why Neymar wants to leave PSG
17 March at 11:20Brazilian outlet UOL have revealed the five reasons for why Neymar wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
The 25-year-old Brazilian joined PSG from Spanish giants Barcelona in what was a shocking world record transfer for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. Neymar has impressed since joining though, scoring 28 times and assisting 16 times on the way for Unai Emery's men.
UOL revealed five reasons for why Brazilian wants to depart from the Parc des Princes and the fact that he is dealt with very violently when being tackled by the opposition is one reason. He has received 5.7 fouls per game in the Ligue 1 this season, while he received 3.2 fouls per game in the La Liga.
The second reason pertains to how he isn't receiving protection from many fouls and how he is being treated unfairly. The reason is how the winger has felt let down by the quality of Ligue 1 as he believes that the league is below his standard and is unlikely to improve him as a player.
The fourth reason is that the state of football pitches in Franc apart from Parc des Princes is something that annoys Neymar.
UOL reveal that the fact that Unai Emery travels to the stadium during matchday with the team is a problem too for Neymar.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
