There is talk that Ronaldo is threatening to return to Manchester United if Real Madrid won’t pay him as much as Lionel Messi and Neymar.

"Ronaldo is more indignant, more furious and more annoyed than ever," said El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre.

"They have not sat down to negotiate, there has been no negotiation, there has just been a little contact. Ronaldo does not like how the club are acting and thinks the president does not want him."

Ronaldo has already threatened to leave, reportedly telling his Portugal team-mates last summer that he felt that he “was being treated like a criminal” after it emerged that the Spanish tax authorities were investigating him.

Perez is now believed to want to keep Ronaldo, but won’t pay the large sums demanded by the 32-year-old, who hasn’t exactly been a prolific Liga scorer this season.