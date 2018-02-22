Report: Former Chelsea target wants to end career at Roma
19 March at 13:05Prior to his side’s comfortable 2-0 victory over Crotone yesterday afternoon, Roma striker Edin Džeko announced: “I feel younger than ever.” This may have been the Bosnian hinting at the fact he wants the club to offer him a new deal before this summer’s transfer window opens.
After rejecting the chance of a January switch to Premier League side Chelsea, the Bosnian now intends to finish his career in Rome where his family are said to be very happy and settled.
Of course, Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is in the process of rejuvenating the squad and is doing so by bringing in younger players with a point to prove. However, with Patrik Schick and Grégoire Defrel both failing to convince since joining the club from Sampdoria and Sassuolo respectively, Eusebio Di Francesco is still heavily reliant on Džeko’s goalscoring ability.
Indeed, the former Manchester City star showed his importance to the team yet again last week when he scored the all-important goal against Shakhtar Donetsk, which clinched Roma’s place in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Can they really afford to lose him when he is arguably playing the best football of his career? One would suggest not.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
