Report: Former Inter and Juventus target to leave Arsenal
20 April at 12:00According to the latest reports from English tabloid the Daily Mirror, Shkodran Mustafi will be allowed to leave Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window.
Since joining the Gunners from Valencia in 2016, the German’s performances have been blighted by inconsistency and several high-profile mistakes have left fans calling for him to be sold on elsewhere.
However, AFC have reportedly set a €40 million asking price for the 26-year-old, who has also represented the likes of Everton and Sampdoria during his career thus far.
Indeed, with Arsène Wenger set to leave the club at the end of the season, there is a good chance that several other players could move as chief scout Sven Mislintat looks to build a squad which is capable of competing for trophies under the next manager.
Check out our gallery as we reveal who else could potentially leave the North London giants before the start of next season.
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments