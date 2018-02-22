Report: Galatasaray want to sign Inter full-back on permanent deal
19 March at 18:45According to the latest reports from Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik, Galatasaray have decided they want to sign Inter full-back Yuto Nagatomo on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
The Japanese internationalist joined Gala on loan during the January transfer window, and it seems he has done enough to convince coach Fatih Terim and the rest of his technical staff that he deserves to stay at the club long-term.
The Istanbul giants currently top the Süper Lig table, though they sit just one point ahead of second-placed İstanbul Başakşehir.
Nagatomo initially opted to move to Turkey in search of more first team opportunities with a view to securing a place in Japan’s squad for this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
It remains to be seen whether his future does lie at Türk Telekom Stadium though, if reports are to be believed, members of the club hierarchy will contact their Nerazzurri counterparts in order to reach a deal as soon as possible.
(Fanatik)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments