Report: Gareth Bale unhappy with Real Madrid
18 February at 12:45Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is unhappy with his treatment at the Santiago Bernabeu, reports Ok Diario.
The Welshman, who joined Real Madrid from Premier League giants Tottenham back in 2014 for a the then world-record transfer fee, He has though, struggled with injuries in the last two seasons and has made only starts in the La Liga this season, scoring six times and assisting once on the way.
Per Ok Diario via CalcioMercato, Bale was left frustrated when he was left on the bench during Real Madrid's recent 3-1 triumph over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. If he wasn't looking away already, he is now.
The Welshman is now seriously considering his future and Premier League giants Manchester United are said to be the frontrunners in the race for brining him back to where he started off.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments