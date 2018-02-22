Report: Gattuso and Bonucci want two different strikers to join AC Milan
02 May at 19:10AC Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci has made no secret of the fact that he expects the club to bring in more top players this summer as they look to mount a sustained challenge for their first Scudetto title since 2011.
According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Bonucci would like the Rossoneri to sign Valencia striker Simone Zaza during this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, directors Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli have identified him as one of their prime targets as they look to right the wrongs of last July and August.
Meanwhile, coach Gennaro Gattuso has identified Roma hitman Edin Džeko as someone he would dearly love to work alongside. He considers the former Wolfsburg and Manchester City man a guarantee and believes the squad would benefit from having someone of his experience leading from the front.
