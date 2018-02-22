Report: Griezmann’s partner spotted house-hunting in Barcelona
10 March at 18:15According to the latest reports from TV3 and Radio Catalunya, Atlético Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann is destined to join Barcelona during this summer’s transfer window.
It has been suggested La Blaugrana are willing to pay the Frenchman’s €100 million release clause, as they see him as an ideal fit to complete a fearsome attacking trident alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.
Indeed, the former Real Sociedad man’s partner has been spotted in the city where she was reportedly looking for the couple’s future home. Only time will tell whether a dream move to Catalonia materialises for them.
Meanwhile, Barça technical secretary Robert Fernández has concluded a deal to bring Grêmio midfielder Arthur to the club for a fee in the region of €30 million, though he will not officially join up with his new teammates until 2019.
Imortal Tricolor director Carlos Amodeo has backed the 21-year-old to be a success at Camp Nou: “Because of his style, Barcelona are getting a player similar to Iniesta.”
(Radio Catalunya | TV3)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
