Report: Guardiola wants reunion with Bayern midfielder

According to the Mail, Pep Guardiola would like for Manchester City to go after a quality midfielder to bolster their unit as its current stars are all aging. On that wish list is Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara, formerly of FC Barcelona.



The 27-year-old Spaniard joined the German outfit in the summer of 2013 for 23 million euros. This season he has featured in 24 matches across all competitions, scoring six goals and assisting one.



The City boss has said about current midfield star David Silva: ‘Next season, David maybe will not play every game, that’s why the squad has to be big.”



Alcantra followed Guardiola when he made the move from Barcelona to Bayern Munich.





