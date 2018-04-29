Report: here’s what Allegri really told Tagliavento after Inter-Juve
30 April at 11:40A video of Massimiliano Allegri and Paolo Tagliavento is becoming viral around social media after that Juventus sealed a controversial 3-2 win away at Inter on Saturday night.
Tagliavento was the fourth official of the game and Allegri was shown in the video while talking to him for a few seconds in the mixed zone.
Subtitles added in the video by Eurosport suggest Allegri and Tagliavento were talking about the referee of the game Daniele Orsato. “He did well, didn’t he? He was promotes”, Allegri reportedly told Tagliavento.
According to the latest report of Sky Sport, however, the Italian tactician was not talking about Orsato but about himself. Allegri, in fact, was sent off right after Gonzalo Higuain’s late winner and when he left the pitch he made no complaints against the referee and his assistants.
Siparietto finale francamente imbarazzante per #Tagliavento dopo una prestazione del suo arbitro di campo che oggi ha preso voti tra il 3 e il 5 #InterJuve (@Eurosport_IT) pic.twitter.com/0B6ClfCGt1— Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) 29 aprile 2018
According to Sky Sport, Allegri told Tagliavento: “I did well, didn’t I? I was good, promoted!”
There is, however, another video of Tagliavento that sent Inter fans mad. During the game, in fact, the fourth official appeared in a video while talking to the rest of the referees.
According to some reports Tagliavento told the rest of the crew: “Adding time and we’ll win it” (“Recupero e vinciamo, in Italian). Sky Sport talked to sources and analyzed Tagliavento’s lip movement. As a result, it seems that Tagliavento asked the rest of the referees: “What to do with adding time?” (“cosa facciamo con il recupero?”).
