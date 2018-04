Siparietto finale francamente imbarazzante per #Tagliavento dopo una prestazione del suo arbitro di campo che oggi ha preso voti tra il 3 e il 5 #InterJuve (@Eurosport_IT) pic.twitter.com/0B6ClfCGt1 — Giovanni Capuano (@capuanogio) 29 aprile 2018

A video of Massimiliano Allegri and Paolo Tagliavento is becoming viral around social media after that Juventus sealed aTagliavento was the fourth official of the game andin the video while talking to him for a few seconds in the mixed zone. Subtitles added in the video by Eurosport suggest“He did well, didn’t he? He was promotes”, Allegri reportedly told Tagliavento. According to the latest report of Sky Sport, however, the Italian tactician was not talking about Orsato but about himself. Allegri, in fact, was sent off right after Gonzalo Higuain’s late winner and when he left the pitch he made no complaints against the referee and his assistants.​According to Sky Sport,​There is, however, another video of Tagliavento that sent Inter fans mad. During the game, in fact, the fourth official appeared in a video while talking to the rest of the referees.​According to some reports Tagliavento told the rest of the crew: “” (“Recupero e vinciamo, in Italian). Sky Sport talked to sources and analyzed Tagliavento’s lip movement. As a result, it seems that Tagliavento asked the rest of the referees: “What to do with adding time?” (“cosa facciamo con il recupero?”).