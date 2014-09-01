Exclusive: Howedes' move to Juve is a done deal, the latest
29 August at 21:27It is now a done deal as Juventus and Schalke 04 have found an agreement for the transfer of Benedikt Howedes. The German player was not on good terms with Schalke as he found an agreement with Juve days ago. According to Sky Sport (Via FootballItalia), he is now expected to arrive in Turin tomorrow morning as he will then undergo his medicals with the club at the J Medical center.
According to what Calciomercato.com learned, Howedes will arrive in Turin on a 3.5 million euros loan with an option to buy set at 8.5 million euros. It is likely that bonuses were also added as this could end up being a 15 milliion euros deal. Howedes is set to sign a 4 year deal with the Bianconeri worth 3 million euros plus bonuses per season. This likely means that Asamoah will now be leaving the club as Howedes could be viewed as a replacement for the left-back...
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
