Report: Ibra takes 95% pay cut to join LA Galaxy
24 March at 20:30Zlatan Ibrahimovic has officially joined LA Galaxy after rescinding his Manchester United contract. The former Sweden International has decided to leave the Old Trafford after a one-year and a half spell at the club and according to Sports Illustrated (via Marca) he has taken a 95% pay cut to move to the MLS.
The MLS club, in fact cannot exceed a € 3.2 million wage limit, meaning they can only afford to spend € 1.2 million on the former Barcelona, AC Milan, Inter & Juventus ace.
This means Ibra will see his wages go from a mammoth € 21.8 million a year to € 1.2m million a year: a 95 percent pay cut.
Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions with Manchester United. He is the best scorer in the history of Psg with 156 goals scored in 180 games.
"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win and I chose the Galaxy to do that”, Ibra said earlier this week after completing his move to the MLS.
Go to comments