Report: Icardi could be omitted from Argentina World Cup squad
28 February at 12:55According to the latest reports from Fox Sports Argentina, Jorge Sampaoli is seriously considering the possibility of leaving Inter captain Mauro Icardi out of his World Cup squad this summer.
Indeed, the Albiceleste are unlikely to call upon the 25-year-old for their upcoming friendlies against Italy and Spain given the fact he has only just recovered from a thigh injury.
Meanwhile, the Nerazzurri have resigned themselves to losing their star striker at the end of the season, but fear there could be a lack of clubs willing to pay his €110 million release clause if he is unable to showcase his abilities in Russia.
It has been suggested Sampaoli would rather call up Lautaro Martínez, who of course has already agreed a deal to join Inter from Racing Club in July. The ex-Chile tactician has watched the 20-year-old extensively over the last few weeks, and is said to be very impressed by his qualities.
(Fox Sports Argentina)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
