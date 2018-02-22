Report: Icardi faces Argentina World Cup snub as he doesn’t get along with ‘Messi’s clan’
05 April at 15:40Icardi’s miss in the derby of Milan is not the worse news for the Argentinean striker who is likely to skip the upcoming World Cup. Icardi has scored 24 goals in Serie A so far this season but his goals are not going to be enough to travel to Russia with his national team in the summer.
Icardi was not given a call-up for the last couple of international friendies and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport he has already been informed that he will not be part of the World Cup squad.
“Icardi has already been informed that he won’t be included in the World Cup squad”, La Gazzetta dello Sport writes.
“Apparently, Icardi has failed to adapt to the philosophy of ‘Messi’s clan.”
La Gazzetta also comments the performance of the Argentinean against AC Milan yesterday and taunts some Inter fans: “Sometimes Icardi is a monster in front of goal, some other times he is a scapegoat easy to blame.”
