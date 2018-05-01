Report: Icardi’s Inter future in doubt as Raiola fuels Man Utd transfer speculations
01 May at 15:00The future of Inter Milan striker and captain Mauro Icardi is now in doubt with his agent Mino Raiola having established indirect contact with Manchester United.
The 25-year-old Icardi has emerged one of the world's best strikers over the last few seasons and is currently the Serie A's second highest goalscorer this season. He has appeared 31 times in the league, finding the back of the net 27 times, assisting once on the way.
Reports from Corriere dello Sport believe that Inter's uncertainty about playing in the UEFA Champions League could play a role in convincing Icardi in sealing a move away from the club and his agent Mino Raiola has already established contact with Manchester United regarding the player.
It is believed that while Icardi and the club are willing to extend the player's deal at the San Siro, but if Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League, it can sway the Argentine's mind into leaving the club.
And with Raiola having established initial contact with the Red Devils, it seems a possibility that Icardi does leave the nerazzurri. He has a release clause of about 110 million euros and it will be active from the 1st of July to the 15 of the July. Contacts have already been established with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.
