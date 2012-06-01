Report: Icardi set for shocking €106m move to Real Madrd
29 January at 22:23According to a report from Argentine journalist Leandro Montoya, Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi is on the verge of making a blockbuster move to Real Madrid.
Per the report, Icardi set to join Los Blancos in exchange for €106 million and the services of Mateo Kovacic.
The move comes amidst increasing speculation surrounding the Argentine striker's future. Indeed, earlier tonight he tweeted/Instagrammed a cryptic message "Bye bye".
Per the report, he is on his way to Madrid to finalize the deal right now. The parties must do so quickly, as there are only two days remaining.
Mauro Icardi viaja a Madrid en estos momentos para sellar el pase con el Real. Una oferta exprés de 106M€ + el retorno de Kovacic habría convencido a la dirigencia neroazurra para dejar marchar a su máximo artillero a falta de tan solo 2 días para cerrarse el mercado de pases.— Leandro Montoya (@LeandroMontoya_) January 29, 2018
