Report: Inter and AC Milan join race to sign Napoli target from Lazio
07 March at 21:50According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero, both Inter and AC Milan have signalled their intent to lure Felipe Anderson away from Lazio this summer.
Despite impressing in Rome under the tutelage of Stefano Pioli, the Brazilian has struggled to find his ideal role within Simone Inzaghi’s preferred 3-5-2 formation. Truth be told, he has also been hampered by a succession of injury problems over the last couple of seasons.
The 24-year-old appears to be in desperate need of a new challenge that would allow him to rediscover the enthusiasm which made him such a potent attacking threat for the Biancocelesti during the 2014/15 campaign.
Indeed, Napoli were heavily linked with a move to secure his services during the January transfer window. However, it now seems they will face competition from the two Milanese giants, who have already made contact with the player’s entourage with a view to starting negotiations.
(Il Messaggero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
