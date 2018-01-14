Report: Inter and Liverpool target at centre of anti-doping storm
09 March at 16:00Lazio central defender Stefan de Vrij has found himself at the centre of an anti-doping investigation, though he is not suspected of using any banned substance. According to La Repubblica, the Dutchman will have to provide clarification to CONI, having failed to sign the relevant documents after undergoing to tests after his side’s match against Verona.
Having provided two different urine samples in order to reach the quantity required to carry out the tests, the 26-year-old should have signed two different documents. However, only one was signed, which is why he is being asked to explain himself to the Italian National Olympic Committee.
Meanwhile, Cagliari midfielder João Pedro has been suspended indefinitely after testing positive for the banned diuretic hydrochlorothiazide after the Rossoblu’s goalless draw against Sassuolo in Serie A. The Brazilian has been in impressive form this season, scoring five times in 19 appearances so far for the relegation-threatened side.
(La Repubblica)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
