Exclusive: Inter are on the verge of acquiring Dalbert from Nice, the numbers

Dalbert is finally set to join Inter Milan. Inter and Nice found a total agreement as the last few documents have now been taken care of. Dalbert will join Inter for 20 million euros plus bonuses as he will soon undergo his medicals with the club. The young wingback (born in 1993) has been on Sabatini and Ausilio's radar for some time now as he turned down offers from Liverpool and Arsenal to sign with Inter.

THE DETAILS - Dalbert will earn 1.1 million euros per season (plus add-ons and bonuses). He will arrive in Milano tomorrow as he will then undergo his Inter medicals on Tuesday. Negotiations have been going on for months as Dalbert is now set to become a Inter Milan player.



The Brazilian appeared in 38 games last season for Nice as he is viewed as an up and coming prospect. He will surely be a starter at Inter as Suning had promised that they would sign at least one new wingback.