Report: Inter beat Barcelona to signing of top Serie A defender
25 March at 11:00Inter have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports.
The Italian paper reported yesterday that Barcelona were strongly interested in signing the Holland International but today’s edition of La Rosea reveals that the player has decided to move to the San Siro at the end of the season.
De Vrij’s Lazio contract expires at the end of the season and Inter’s director of football Walter Sabatini met the player’s entourage earlier this week managing to close the deal, according to the report.
De Vrij is set to sign a five-year, € 3.5 million-a-year deal. Sabatini has managed to reach an agreement with the player’s entourage offering very high commissions to the player’s agents as well.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Sabatini has also opened talk sto sign the promising Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin who is also wanted by Juventus, Arsenal, Leipzig and Liverpool.
