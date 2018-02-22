Report: Inter can sign Liverpool target Strootman ‘on one condition’
14 March at 10:40Inter have reportedly joined the race to sign Roma star Kevin Strootman who is also being linked with joining Liverpool at the end of the season. The Dutch midfielder has a € 45 million release clause included in his contract with the giallorossi but according to reports in Italy, Inter will only accept to sign the player for a lower transfer fee.
Liverpool and AC Milan are also being linked with signing the experienced midfielder and the rossoneri are also not likely to match the player’s release clause in the summer.
The nerazzurri are looking for some midfield reinforcements in the summer and Strootman is not the only name on their agenda. The likes of Bernard and Facundo Ferreyra, for example, are also being shortlisted by the Serie A giants. Bernard will see his Shakhtar contract expire at the end of the season but has requested a € 5 million-a-year salary and wants to play in Champions League next season.
