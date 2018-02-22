Report: Inter ‘could sell’ Liverpool and Atletico striking target
04 May at 11:45Inter could sell Liverpool and Atletico Madrid target Andrea Pinamonti next summer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the promising Italian striker could be on his way out of the San Siro as Inter may be looking to free up some cash should they fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.
Pinamonti, 18, has already made senior debut with the nerazzurri but during the current campaign he has had short of playing time with the Serie A giants.
The Italian striker has six goals and three assists in six appearances with Inter Primavera team in the Youth League this season and has played 58 minutes with the senior team combining Serie A and Coppa Italia.
Pinamonti had been previously linked with Tottenham but Spurs are not anymore among the clubs interested in signing him.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Atletico, Liverpool, Psg and Valencia have set their sights on the promising Italian striker.
