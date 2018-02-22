Report: Inter failed in pursuit of AC Milan target last summer
26 March at 18:15According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Inter’s keenness to bring Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Milan is nothing new and they did in fact try to sign him last summer.
They contacted his entourage shortly before opting to pursue their interest in Matías Vecino by triggering the €24 million release clause contained in his contract with Fiorentina.
Indeed, as recent reports suggest, Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio is set to reignite the club’s interest in luring the 21-year-old to San Siro at the end of the season, with coach Luciano Spalletti crying out for greater depth to be added to his midfield ranks.
However, La Beneamata will not find it easy to reach a deal with OL, especially given the fact that president Jean-Michel Aulas is renowned as one of the toughest negotiators in European football.
They will also face competition from city rivals AC Milan, whose technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli is also said to be a huge admirer of the former Amiens starlet.
