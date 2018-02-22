Report: Inter finalise deal to sign former Barcelona and Liverpool target
15 March at 12:35According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are closing in on a deal to sign Lazio central defender Stefan de Vrij this summer. The Dutch international’s Biancocelesti contract expires at the end of the season, hence sporting director Piero Ausilio has acted quickly to ensure that he will join the Nerazzurri on a free transfer. There are only a few minor details which need to be ironed out before it can be made official.
Meanwhile, Ausilio and his colleague Walter Sabatini are monitoring the situation of several other players whose contracts are due to expire over the course of the next few months. Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Bernard has already confirmed he will leave the Ukrainian champions come the end of the campaign, while Ausilio was in attendance to watch his performance against Roma on Tuesday night.
Signing a new left-back is also high on the club’s list of priorities, with both Domenico Criscito and Kwadwo Asamoah on their shortlist. Indeed, they will have to fight off interest in the pair from Genoa and Napoli, respectively. The Zhang family have asked to be kept updated on negotiations in the meantime.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
