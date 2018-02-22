Report: Inter impressed by Sampdoria midfield duo
13 March at 18:05According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Inter intend to reinforce their midfield during this summer’s transfer window and have already identified two potential targets.
Sampdoria pair Karol Linetty and Dennis Praet have both impressed throughout this season, improving rapidly under the tutelage of coach Marco Giampaolo. It therefore comes as no surprise to learn that Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio plans to discuss his interest in them when he meets with Blucerchiati representatives present at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk.
Indeed, Luciano Spalletti is also said to be very impressed by the rate at which they are developing at the Marassi and would welcome the opportunity to work with them in Milan next season. However, there is no shortage of competition to secure their respective signatures. Praet was wanted by Juventus as recently as January, while there are several Bundesliga clubs reportedly interested in his Blucerchiati teammate.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
