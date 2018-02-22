Report: Inter in ongoing talks with Sprus ace

Inter are looking to strengthen their squad next summer and according to a report of Tuttosport one of the nerazzurri’s top targets for next season is Tottenham star Eirk Lamela. The Argentinean has been struggling with game time over the last few months mainly due to his physical problems.



Inter’s director of football Walter Sabatini, however, knows him very well being the man who took Lamela to Europe from Argentina back in 2011.



Sabatini and Lamela are still on very good terms and the Italian director is dreaming of taking Lamela back to Italy after five years spent in the Premier League.



​Lamela is not the only summer transfer target of the Serie A giants who have also set their sights on Stefan De Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah who are both available as free agents in the summer.



Inter face AC Milan in the derby della Madonnina tonight. The nerazzurri are one point short of Lazio who sit fourth in the table.

