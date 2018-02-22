Report: Inter line up Marlos and Sabitzer bids
30 March at 11:45According to the latest reports from Turin-based sports newspaper Tuttosport, one of Inter’s main priorities this summer is to sign a new attacker who is also capable of playing out wide.
Having already wrapped up deals for Lautaro Martínez, Stefan de Vrij and Kwadwo Asamoah, sporting director Piero Ausilio has now set his sights on Shakhtar Donetsk winger Marlos and RB Leipzig forward Marcel Sabitzer.
Marlos, who is under contract with the Ukrainian champions until 2019, was pursued by the Nerazzurri a couple of years ago but in the end a deal failed to materialise.
Sabitzer, an Austrian international, is capable of playing both centrally and on the flanks, making him an ideal addition to Luciano Spalletti’s squad given his preference for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Versatility is key for the Tuscan tactician.
However, the Bundesliga side have reportedly set an asking price of around €30 million for Sabitzer, which could make Marlos a more attractive proposition given that Financial Fair Play remains an issue for the club to contend with.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
