Report: Inter make Pastore bid
29 January at 12:27Inter are interested in signing Psg star Javier Pastore. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport the Serie A giants will make an official offer for the Argentinean midfielder in the coming hours.
Inter are set to make a loan offer with option to buy set to € 25 million. The Serie A giants will also offer € 3-4 million for the player’s loan move to the San Siro till the end of the season.
Pastore, however, is not the only player on Inter’s radars. The nerazzurri have also set their sights on Ramires, Lobotoka, Thomas, Bissouma, Manuel Fernandes and Cyprien.
Pastore remains the Serie A giants’ January transfer priority at the moment.
The nerazzurri have already signed Lisandro Lopez and Rafinha in the current transfer window but Spalletti is desperate to sign a new midfielder who could raise the quality of his Inter side.
Inter drew 1-1 against Spal yesertday and are now with no wins in the last seven games.
