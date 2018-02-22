Report: Inter offer contract to Juventus star amid Napoli interest
25 February at 12:15According to the latest reports from Rai Sport, Inter have offered a three-year deal to Juventus full-back Kwadwo Asamoah, whose contract with the Turin giants is due to expire at the end of the season.
Nerazzurri directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio intend to strengthen coach Luciano Spalletti’s options in wide areas ahead of next season, when they hope their side will make a long-awaited return to UEFA Champions League action.
With that in mind, they are already working hard to sign players who have experience of playing at the very top level. Indeed, having been part of one of the most successful eras of the Bianconeri’s history, Asamoah fits that description.
La Beneamata’s proposal would see the 29-year-old Ghanaian earn €2.5 million per season, but it would be wrong to assume the road to his signature is open. Serie A rivals Napoli have been credited with an interest, while the former Udinese man has been linked with a switch to Galatasaray several times over the past few campaigns.
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
