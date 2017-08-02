Report: Inter are on the verge of signing Dalbert, the latest
02 August at 20:50Inter's transfer market has been slow but things have strarted to heat up recently. They have so far acquired Padelli, Skriniar, Borja Valero and Vecino as they are now close to finalizing a 5th move: Dalbert. According to Sky Sport, the nerazzurri are very close to completing a deal for the Nice wing-back as the youngster might already be in Milano tomorrow (even if this isn't confirmed yet). Nice are currently playing the return leg of the UEFA Champions league qualification round against Ajax. Once the game is over, the French club are seemingly set to release him as Inter have been in negotiations for him for over a month now. Inter will likely be dishing out 20 million euros for his addition as he could undergo his medicals as early as Friday.
He is viewed as a very promising wing-back who has a lot of growing potential. Suning had stated that they wanted to improve their wing-back situation and Dalbert would be a move in the right direction...
