Report: Inter plot move to sign Shakhtar star on Bosman deal
25 February at 13:40According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Lazio central defender Stefan de Vrij is not the only player Inter are looking to sign on a free transfer this summer.
Indeed, Nerazzurri directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio have identified Shakhtar Donetsk star Bernard as an ideal reinforcement for the team’s attack.
The 25-year-old initially struggled to adapt to life in Ukraine after leaving Atlético-MG in 2013, but has been in fantastic form since Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca took charge of Shakhtar in 2016.
Sabatini and Ausilio will have been encouraged by his recent performance against Roma in the UEFA Champions League, when he caused Eusebio Di Francesco’s side all sorts of problems.
He is more than comfortable playing in several positions across the attack, while he links up excellently with Marlos, Taison and Facundo Ferreyra in the former FC Porto and Braga tactician’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.
If reports are to be believed, he could be tasked with doing the same alongside the likes of Antonio Candreva, Rafinha and Mauro Icardi in San Siro come August.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments