Report: Inter’s financial stability under intense scrutiny
01 March at 19:15According to a report in the latest edition of Il Sole 24 Ore, Inter are currently operating with an incredibly imbalanced budget. Indeed, their finances are such a mess that journalist Gianni Dragoni is questioning the merits of them being allowed to compete in Serie A at all.
Within the last financial year, the club’s total debt has risen to a staggering €637.56 million, which is almost €150 million more than the previous year. €208 million is owed to banks while more than €220 million needs to be paid back to shareholders for loans. The Nerazzurri are also indebted to other clubs as they owe €112.5 million for various signings. Worryingly, net equity has concurrently decreased by almost €29 million compared to 2016.
However, despite all that, senior club officials believe they are respecting the guidelines set by UEFA in their Voluntary Agreement given the fact that expenditure on their academy and infrastructure is allowed to remain separate, per Financial Fair Play rules. Time will tell whether the governing body opts to ratify what is a rather unhealthy looking set of figures.
(Il Sole 24 Ore)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
