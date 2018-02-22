Report: Inter scout Bernard and Marlos against Roma
13 March at 15:05According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio will attend tonight’s match between Roma and Shakhtar Donetsk. The Nerazzurri have been linked with moves for Bernard and Marlos over the course of the last few transfer windows, but it seems Ausilio wants to see them in action personally before making a concrete bid for either.
Inter are determined to sign at least one winger this summer in order to provide Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perišić with greater competition next season. One of the biggest criticisms levelled at the club has been the fact those two are almost guaranteed a place in the starting XI, regardless of how well they play. Marlos’ arrival would help to solve this problem.
Meanwhile, Bernard will be a free agent come the end of the season with his Shakhtar contract set to expire at the end of June. However, his entourage are asking for a large salary because no interested party would have to pay a transfer fee. Sides from England and Spain are also said to be interested in securing his services, while he himself has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Brazil.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
