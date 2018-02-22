Report: Inter set sights on Torino goalkeeper
02 March at 15:55
If Torino are unsuccessful in their quest to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League, it is likely that president Urbano Cairo will struggle to keep hold of several key players. Indeed, several Granata players are attracting interest from big clubs both in Italy and abroad.
Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is among those who could be tempted by the chance to play his football elsewhere if Toro fail to qualify for European football next season. According to Toro.it, the former Paris Saint-Germain stopper is on Inter’s radar.
The 31-year-old is used to competing at a very high level, which is why the Nerazzurri will pursue his signature if Samir Handanović pushes for a move elsewhere come the end of the campaign. For now, there have been no concrete discussions between either club and Sirigu’s entourage, but all that could change depending on whether the Slovenian envisages his future at San Siro.
(Toro.it)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
