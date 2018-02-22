Report: Inter set to offer new deal to Miranda
25 April at 15:20According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio is set to meet with the representatives of Miranda at the end of the season.
The Brazilian’s contract is set to expire on June 30th 2019 and Ausilio is keen to offer him a one year extension on his existing terms. Indeed, there is a good chance that the player will choose to retire from international football after this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. This would enable him to prolong his career at top level European club football.
The former Atlético Madrid star has been linked with a return to Brasileiro side São Paulo, while making no secret of the fact he intends to return to his native land sooner rather than later. However, it now seems likely that he will remain a Nerazzurri player for at least one more season.
That said, a place in Luciano Spalletti’s starting XI is not guaranteed by any means, especially given the fact that Stefan de Vrij has agreed to sign for the club on a free transfer from July 1st.
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
