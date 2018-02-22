Report: Inter to discuss transfer business with Sampdoria tomorrow
17 March at 13:55According to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio will use tomorrow afternoon’s match against Sampdoria as an opportunity to discuss transfer business with his Blucerchiati counterparts.
The Nerazzurri are interested in signing Belgian midfielder Dennis Praet, but know they must fend off advances from Juventus in order to do so. Ausilio and his colleagues believe the 23-year-old is now ready to play for a big club, having been transformed from trequartista to mezzala under the tutelage of Marco Giampaolo.
The Leuven native’s contract contains a €26 million release clause. However, due to UEFA’s Financial Fair Play restrictions, La Beneamata would struggle to pay such a significant sum of money before the end of June. Ausilio is concerned that this could leave the coast clear for the Bianconeri to snap him up instead.
Besides Praet, the Milanese giants are also said to admire the skills of young Polish striker Dawid Kownacki and could indeed try to lure him to Lombardy as well. They have, however, admitted defeat in their pursuit of Lucas Torreira who is increasingly likely to join Napoli instead.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
