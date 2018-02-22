Report: Inter want to sign Liverpool and Man Utd target in swap deal with West Ham loanee
19 March at 10:30Inter want to sign Roma star Kevin Strootman and according to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the nerazzurri want to match the player’s price-tag including Joao Mario in a potential swap deal.
The Italian paper reports Strootman has a € 32 million release clause and Inter have made the Dutchman their summer transfer priority.
Liverpool and Manchester United are also being linked with welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season but Inter are said to be ahead in the race to sign the former Psv ace who has one goal and one assist in 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
The nerazzurri are not open to match the player’s transfer fee but would rather prefer to match Strootman’s transfer fee adding Joao Mario in a potential swap deal.
The Portuguese midfielder is failing to impress at West Ham so far this season and is expected to return at Inter after his six-month loan spell in East London.
Go to comments